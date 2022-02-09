The nation is yet to come to terms with Lata Mangeshkar's demise. The Nightingale of India, left the country shocked as she passed onto heavenly abode on February 6. She was battling covid, pneumonia, and other age-related health complexities. Lata Mangeshkar spent her entire life for her siblings and their kids. But, she has left behind vast properties and swanky automobiles.

Lata Mangeshkar's net worth

Lata Mangeshkar's net worth is a staggering number in millions. As per reports, Lata Mangeshkar used to get a royalty of almost Rs 40 lakh per month for the songs she had sung. Apart from several properties, Lata Mangeshkar also had some expensive automobiles. She owned a Buick, Mercedes and also a Chrysler. Lata Mangeshkar reportedly had a lavish home on Pedder Road in South Mumbai named Prabhu Kunj Bhawan.

The Bharat Ratna awardee had started singing at the age of 13 and back then used to earn Rs 25 per song. In her career spanning over eight decades, Lata Mangeshkar breathed life into thousands of songs. The last song Lata Mangeshkar sang was the recital of Gayatri Mantra with her special message at the wedding ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. Some reports claim that Lata Mangeshkar's net worth was almost Rs 150 crores, few report that it was a far bigger number than this.

PM Modi's emotional tribute for Lata Mangeshkar

PM Modi wrote an emotional note for Lata Mangeshkar on her demise. "I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people." He also flew down from Delhi to pay his last respects to the legendary singer.