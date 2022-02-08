There is no singer in the country who has not looked up to Lata Mangeshkar. While many have made a living out of singing Lata Mangeshkar's songs, many are heavily inspired by her. And one such singer is Ranu Mondal.

Ranu Mondal shot to fame when someone recorded her singing 'Ek Pyaar ka nagma hai', a Lata Mangeshkar song at the railway station.

Lata Mangeshkar's take on Ranu Mondal

Ranu became an internet sensation and Himesh Reshammiya even offered her a song in his film - Happy Hardy and Heer. The composer groomed her and paved way for her. Not only did Ranu Mondal receive a great makeover but also appeared on several reality shows. It was during that time that Lata Mangeshkar had imparted some strongly worded advice for singers.

On being asked about Ranu Mondal winnings hearts by singing her songs, Mangeshkar had said that she considers herself lucky if someone is gaining success by singing her songs. But added, how it is short-lived. "But I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishoreda's (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab's, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha's (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won't last," IANS quoted her saying.

Strong words of advice

Talking about how Asha Bhosle didn't copy her and made her own individual mark in the industry, Lata ji said, "If Asha (Bhosle) had not insisted on singing in her own style she would have remained in my shadow forever. She is the biggest example of how far individuality can take one's talent to."