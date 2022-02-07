Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 on February 6. The Nightingale of India has left behind a void that it irreparable. The legendary singer breathed her last after battling covid and pneumonia for almost a month at the Breach Candy hospital. She was bid farewell with full state honors and two days of national mourning have also been announced by the government of India.

Lata Mangeshkar's last recital

In her glorious career spanning over eight decades, Lata Mangeshkar sang over 25000 songs. But, her last song or recital would remain the Gayatri Mantra she chanted at Isha Ambani's wedding with Anand Piramal. The emotional video has now gone viral. Along with the Gayatri Mantra, Lata Mangeshkar also crooned Ganesh bhajan and had a special message for the newlyweds.

The emotional message

The clip was played during the wedding ceremony and her melodious voice brought tears in everyone's eye. "Chiranjeevi Isha aur Chiranjeev Anand, main bahut khush hoon ke aap dono ek naye jeewan ki shuruat kar rahe hain. Ishwar aap dono ko hamesha, hamesha khush rakhe. Mera pyaar aur mera aashirwaad hamesha aapke dono ke saath hai. (God bless, Isha and Anand. I am very happy that you both are starting this new journey together. May God keep you happy always. My love and blessings to both of you)," Lata ji had said.

The Bharat Ratna awardee further said, "Mananiya Nita ji aur Mukesh ji ko main hamesha apne ghar ka sadasya maanti hoon. Ye poora pariwaar hamesha sukhi aur khush rahe yahi meri mangal kaamna hai. (I consider Nita ji and Mukesh ji my family. The whole family stays happy and blessed always is what I pray for)."