Lata Mangeshkar's final journey has begun. The Bharat Ratna awardee breathed her last today at Breach Candy hospital after battling covid and pneumonia for almost a month. She was 92. Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Priya Tendulkar, Shraddha Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and many other celebs come to pay their last respects to the legend.

Raj Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Nitin Gadkari and many other political figures were also seen visiting the Nightingale of India at the hospital. Lata Mangeshkar was bid farewell with full state honours. And the videos doing the rounds are a testament to the glorious journey that she has had. In her illustrious career spanning almost eight decades, Mangeshkar sang thousands of songs.

Bollywood pays tribute

Social media is filled with condolences and grieving messages. Priyanka Chopra wrote, "The music will never stop. Om Shanti Lataji." Anushka Sharma said, "God speaks through beautiful voices' Sad sad day for India as our nightingale leaves her mortal body. Lataji's voice has immortalised her for ever. She will live in our hearts through her music. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans. RIP Lataji."

Deepika Padukone wrote, "1929 - (infinity sign)." Parineeti Chopra said, "I learnt hindustani classical music, but was given leeway to do riyaaz on her songs. Students were tested on whether we could sing with even 1/10th her skill. She is India's music legacy. Thankyou Lata ji, for inspiring singers, audiences, and .. music itself."