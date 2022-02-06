Lata Mangeshkar's death has sent the entire nation into a state of mourning. The legendary singer passed away at the age of 92 after battling Covid and pneumonia for almost a month. Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at Breach Candy hospital this morning. From President Kovind, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to several other political figures have paid their tribute to the legend on social media.

Politicos and celebs reach to pay tribute to the legend

Raj Thackeray, Nitin Gadkari, Sharad Pawar and Aditya Thackeray were seen visiting the hospital. Sachin Tendulkar, who used to call Lata Mangeshkar "aai" (mother) looked heartbroken as he reached the hospital. Celebrities like Javed Akhtar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Anupam Kher, and many others were spotted visiting Lata Mangeshkar's residence to pay their last respects.

PM Modi's emotional note for Lata Mangeshkar

PM Modi wrote an emotional note for the Bharat Ratna awardee on social media. He wrote, "I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people."

He further tweeted, "Lata Didi's songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India's growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India."

PM Modi further wrote, "I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti."