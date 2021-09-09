Asha Bhosle is a name that needs no introduction. The legendary singer has always been open about her personal and professional life. Very few know that before being married to RD Burman, Asha was married to a Ganpatrao Bhosle, who was 20 years older than her. Asha had gotten married to Ganpatrao when she was 16 and he was 31. But, they parted ways in 1960.

Praising first husband

Praising her husband, Asha Bhosle had said that she wanted to quit singing but her husband refused to let her just remain a homemaker. "All that I sought, then, was to keep house and play the mother to my first-born: Hemant. But my husband would not hear of my giving up the mic. He forced me to continue singing. Left to myself, I would have definitely quit," she had told PTI.

The abuse and ill treatment

In another interview, she had opened up about how Lata Mangeshkar didn't approve of this alliance. She also opened up about the abuse she faced by her in-laws and how she couldn't cope up. "I did get married at a very young age to a man who was 20 years older than I was. It was a love marriage and Lata didi did not speak to me for a long time. She disapproved of the alliance. The family was very conservative and they could not handle a singing star for a daughter-in-law," she had told Kavita Chhibber in an interview.

Asha Bhosle revealed that she didn't blame anyone as, if she had not met Mr Bhosle, she would never have had her three children. "There was abuse and ill-treatment and I finally was asked to leave when I was expecting my youngest son Anand, and I did go back to my mother, sisters, and brother. I do not blame anyone and have no ill will. I feel if I had not met Mr Bhosle, I would not have had these three amazing children and life turned out okay," she added.