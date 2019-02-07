No matter which generation you belong to, for at least once, you must have come across the 1977 popular upbeat track Mungda from Inkaar which featured the dancing queen Helen. The track has now been recreated for director Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal where Sonakshi Sinha is seen trying to reinvent Helen's magic on screen. It has been recreated by music director Gourov-Roshin and sung by singers like Jyotica Tangri, Shaan, and Subhro Ganguly.

But unfortunately, like many other previous remixes, they ended up destroying yet another Bollywood classic which certainly hasn't gone down well not just with the viewers but with the song's original music composer Rajesh Roshan and singer Usha Mangeshkar as well.

Reacting strongly on the ongoing trend of recreation of music as a shortcut to creativity, Rajesh Roshan told Deccan Chronicle, "I think there is less of inspiration and more of perspiration in the music industry. The filmmakers have lost confidence in creating new songs."

Usha Mangeshkar, who is the youngest sister among Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and Meena Khadikar, put her foot down in total opposition to the remixes of old classic songs. Lata Mangeshkar, on the other hand, lashed out at the music composers who chose to rip off their old songs without seeking their consent to use it.

"Our songs (the songs sung by the Mangeshkar sisters Lata, Asha and Usha) were created after a great deal of thought and they were done with sensitivity and care. To rip them off in this arbitrary manner is not correct. We are not asked if we approve or not. No one seeks our consent before using our songs. Is that right?" Lata Mangeshkar told the daily.

The Indra Kumar directorial features big actors like Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh. The movie is set to release on February 22.

Watch the song here: