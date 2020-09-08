Asha Bhosle is one of the most talented and melodious singers of Bollywood, that has blessed the ears and soul of fans for years. In a career spanning over half a century filled with music and melodious, she has become one of India's most loved singers who fought all the obstacles in life but kept her magic alive. Reigning the musical world for so many years, she has sung film music, ghazals, qawwalis, folks songs etc.

Sister to the nightingale of Bollywood Lata Mangeskar, Asha Bhosle rose to prominence with her hard work and dedication, shutting the mouths of many. She entered the musical world to support her family and the mere age of 10 years, Bhosle sang her first song 'Chala Chala Nav Bala'. At the age of 16, she got her first Bollywood song from the movie 'Raat ki Raani' and after that, there was no turning back for Asha Bhosle.

Her song 'Nanhe Munhe Bachche' with Mohammed Rafi brought Bhosle on the maps and opened the door of opportunities. She started getting many breaks with Rafi, R.D. Burman, Sachin Dev Burman etc. and became the voice of actresses in 60s and 70s. Listening to Asha Bhosle's song is like a walk in the soothing breeze. It sometimes touches your heart and at times it makes you dance. From leading yesteryear actresses to Karisma Kapoor and more, Asha has lent her voice for the divas of Bollywood.

In 2013, she even made her debut in the film industry as an actor in a Marathi movie called 'Mai'. Lovingly known as Asha Tai, Bhosle has contributed to Indian cinema for many years. As she blows the candles of her 87th birthday, let's have a look at the evergreen songs sung by Asha Bhosle, that will melt your heart.

1. Mud Mud Ke Na Dekh, Shree 420 (1955)

2. Eena Meena Deeka, Aasha (1957)

3. Chhod Do Aanchal, Paying Guest (1957)

4. Haal Kaisa Jai Janaab Ka, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958)

5. Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya, Phagun (1958)

6. Aaiye Meherban, Howrah Bridge (1958)

7. Abhi Na Jao Chod Kar, Hum Dono (1962)

8. Aage Bhi Jaane Na Tu, Waqt (1965)

9.Zara Haule Haule Chalo, Sawan Ki Ghata (1966)

10. Aaja Aaja, Teesri Manzil (1966)

11. Raat Akeli Hai, Jewel Thief (1967)

12. Kajra Mohabbat Wala, Kismat (1969)

13. Yeh Ladka Hai Allah, Hum Kisise Kam Nahin (1977)

14. Yeh Mera Dil Pyar Ka Diwana, Don (1978)

15. Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Umrao Jaan (1981)

16. Jaa Ne Do Naa, Sagar (1985)

17.Tanha Tanha, Rangeela (1995)

18. Kahin Aag Lage, Taal (1999)

19. Radha Kaise Na Jale, Lagaan (2001)

20. Le gayi Le gayi, Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997)

Padma Vibhushan singer Asha Bhosle has also been honoured by the Government of India with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and was acknowledged officially by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist.

International Business Times, India wishes melodious marvel Asha Bhosle, Happy Birthday!