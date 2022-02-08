Lata Mangeshkar's death has left behind a huge void in the music industry. The veteran singer passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai. She had been battling covid, pneumonia, and other age-related health issues. The entire nation is grieving the loss.

Bollywood would forever remain indebted to Lata ji for delivering a number of gems and making the songs she sang, immortal.

What went behind the scenes?

Despite the fame and success, Lata Mangeshkar always remained grounded. Discipline, perseverance and hard work were the three virtues she vouched for. And Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's detailed revelation on what behind during the rehearsal of the song – Luka Chhupi – proves that. Mehra, in an interview with a leading website, revealed that at a time when singers used to sing without rehearsing, Lata ji took four days to rehearse the song.

"She said 'Haan beta. Kaisa hai gaana? Bhijwa toh do mujhe' (Sure son. How is the song? Send it to me). I said you know Rahman sir. Bante bante banega aur Prasoon likhte likhte likhenge (Prasoon and Rahman sir would take time to finish it) but I have shot it already. She said, 'Aisa bhi hota hai aajkal?' (Is that how it happens these days?). I said, 'Haan. Aisa hota hai' (Yes, it happens). I would like this to sink in that Lata Mangeshkar would come to the studio every day and rehearse the song. For 4 days she rehearsed," Mehra said.

Lata Mangeshkar rehearsed for 8 hours

"She spoke to Rahman saab. She stood at the mic, we were in the room. She stood there, her plait touching the floor. We kept some flowers, a bottle of water and a chair for her. For 8 hours, she sang the song and for 8 hours she stood there," he recalled.