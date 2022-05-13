Kangana Ranaut has spoken up about Amitabh Bachchan sharing and then deleting a song from her film – Dhaakad. Sharing Kangana's post on her song release, Big B wrote, "All good wishes." He also tagged Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutt, and a few other members of the team. However, the post was soon deleted. Kiara Advani had also shared a video with Kangana Ranaut from Arpita Khan's party asking everyone to watch both films.

What really happened

But, just like Big B, she too deleted her post soon after. Now, Kangana has spoken up about Mr Bachchan deleting the post. In an interaction with Siddharth Kannan Kangana has said that now she doesn't feel there is a lobby against her but feels everyone is insecure.

Kangana questions the pressure

"There are personal insecurities and they are all trying to hide behind the thing that oh we will get boycotted from the industry. Of course, there are likes and dislikes but this is so striking that Mr Bachchan tweeted the trailer and then he deleted it in other five-ten minutes. At somebody of his stature, whose pressure will he have? I just don't know, I find this situation a bit complex," the Queen actor said in the chat.

Ranaut who is all set for Dhaakad release also added, "I don't think there is pressure. I always say everyone is a feminist till they actually see a woman rise. Phir thoda sa hurt hota hai. I went to a Bollywood party and everyone in the party was only talking about the trailer. When you are so impressed by a trailer--all of you--why is it so hidden then?"