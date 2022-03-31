Ever since 'The Kashmir Files' has released, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been praising and rooting for director Vivek Agnihotri's latest film, starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar. Not only that, the actress had slammed the B-town over their silence on the film and said "Isko kehte hain sachi wali blockbuster."

After watching the film, Kangana had told the media, "Unko bohut bohut badhai. Unhone poori film industry k jitne bhi Bollywood k kiye huye paap hai aaj inhone dho diye sabne milke. Bollywood k bhi paap dho diye inhone. Itni acchi film banaiyi hai. Yeh film itni kabile tarif hai ki sab industry waalo ko chupe huye hai abhi apne bilo m chuho ki tarah nikal k aana chahiye isko promote karna chahiye."

'First successful and profitable film in theatres post pandemic'

In another Instagram story, Kangana had said, "The Kashmir Files is the first successful and profitable film in theatres post pandemic… I am telling you all this because movie mafia and their chatikaar and bikau media won't tell you… No one from the industry will applaud or appreciate it so I am doing my bit."

Following these, there were speculations that the Bollywood 'Queen' has signed a film with director Vivek Agnihotri and will soon be working with him for an upcoming project. However, in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vivek revealed that he hasn't signed the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actress for any of his films. He further added that he has not even started thinking about his next project as he is quite busy with the planning of the release of his next film titled 'The Delhi Files'.

'I will never make a star-driven film,' says Vivek

When asked about his choice of actors, the director said that his movies don't need stars, they need actors. "My films don't need stars. They need actors. When I started my journey 12 years ago I decided I will make my kind of films and I will never make a star-driven film," Vivek added.

The 'Kashmir Files' has emerged as a roaring box office success ever since its release on March 11. According to reports, the film has already done a business of Rs 207.33 crore in a span of two weeks and has undoubtedly hampered the business of a few other movies, including 'Radhe Syam' and 'Bachchan Pandey'. The box office collection of 'The Kashmir Files' has set a new benchmark for films releasing post-Covid.