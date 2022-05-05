Amitabh Bachchan and Kiara Advani seem to be playing hide-n-seek on Instagram. The two first gave a shoutout to Kangana Ranaut's upcoming release – Dhaakad – and soon deleted it too. Amitabh shared the teaser of one of the songs of the film. And soon, deleted it. Here's what he wrote.

Big B's deleted post

"All good wishes," Big B wrote and also tagged Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutt and few other members of the team. But, he soon deleted the post.

"Fire, so hot and destructive, even the Fire Brigade cannot put it out! She's on Fire! Song out tomorrow on SRE Music Check out the link in bio. #Dhaakad is releasing on 20th May 2022," Kangana's post read.

Kiara's post deleted too

On the other hand, Kiara Advani had also shared a video giving a shoutout to Kangana's film but later deleted it. The two ladies met at Arpita Khan's Eid bash. The duo looked in full festive mode and even posed together for videos and pictures. Kiara and Kangana posed for a picture only to realize that it was a video. The duo laughed and then Kiara urged everyone to not just watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 but also Dhaakad.

"Watch both the movies on 20th May guys," Advani said. The background music from the party was clearly audible. However, the video too is not there on Kiara's story anymore. But, a fan account has shared the video and here it is.

Netizens were surprised to see Kangana Ranaut attending Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid bash. In the past, Kangana has often taken digs at the Bachchans and the Khans.