The fact that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are dating remains one of Bollywood's worst kept secrets. Several pictures and videos of the two leaving and arriving at airports together, holidaying at the same spot has surfaced again and again.

However, they have never publically accepted being together, until now. Kiara Advani, it seems, has decided to put the cat out-of-the-bag.

It was during the shoot of Shershah when the two stars are said to have formed the bond. Earlier this year, the two had reportedly gone for a holiday to the Maldives. The two continued sharing pictures from the same spots but never together. And now, Kiara has made it official with this massive hint. Kiara has graced the upcoming cover of Filmfare magazine. On being asked when was the last time she went on a date, Kiara dropped a major hint bomb! TOI quoted the actress saying, "Last time I went on a date was... It was sometime this year. And it's been only two months for this year, so you do the math."

The past hints

Well, well! Looks like Kiara and Sidharth are ready to make it official soon. There were rumours of the two even meeting each-others' parents. This was not the first time when Kiara hinted about her relationship with the dapper dude.

Earlier too, she made it pretty obvious with her candid answers in interviews. In an interview with Pinkvilla, when she was asked to give Tinder bio for some of her co-stars, she said she wouldn't want to put Sidharth Malhotra on Tinder.

Kiara on love

In the same interview, talking about her idea of love, Kiara had said, "I believe in that one woman, one man sort of thing. I still believe in that fairytale romance. I feel like dating apps, if I find that person on it, for sure that's not a problem. My bio will be that only, looking for love. I am for the long haul. Those ways, for some people, I'll be very boring. All or nothing, that's me."