While everyone wanted them to get into a relationship in real life, it was many years after Student of the Year that Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt fell for each other. The two not only openly spoke about their relationship but even seemed madly-in-love. However, as fate would have it, before they could make it official, the duo parted ways.

On Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan, Sidharth had opened up about how the two were towards each other after the split. He said, "I don't think it's bitter. We haven't really met after that, to be honest. And it's civil. It's been a while and it happens... just like any other relationship. I have known her for much longer."

"I did know her much before, even before we were dating. So, it's not like we met as a particular boyfriend-girlfriend thing. I think it'll remain. It's just a matter of us coming back. There is a reason why two people decide not to be together. There were lots of ups and downs. When you take yourself from a situation, you look at all the happy and good memories," he added.

What could be the reason behind their break-up?

Sidharth Malhotra wasn't ready for commitment: As per a report in Filmibeat, Sidharth Malhotra was not ready for commitment and wanted to focus on his career.

Different career graphs: While both Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra began their career with Karan Johar's Student of the Year, where Alia's career skyrocketed, Sidharth's started descending. Alia Bhatt went on to churn hits after hits like Highway, 2 States and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra's career started going downhill during the phase they were dating. Films like A Gentleman, Baar Baar Dekho, Ittefaq, Aiyaary added to his failing career. Their different career graphs could have also been a reason behind the two drifting apart.

No bad vibes

On the other hand, this is what Alia Bhatt had to say about Sidharth's confession. "Yes, I have watched the episode. Sid and I did meet actually. They had shot the episode much before we met so he must have said that. But we have obviously met recently and it was extremely normal. I have a lot of love and respect for Sid."

"We started off together in the industry. I have known him for a long time and there's too much history between us. Honestly, there will never be issues. I have nothing but just positivity in my heart for him. I'm sure he wishes the same as well. We have witnessed several milestones of our lives together. He spoke about meeting and chatting and we were fine. There are no bad vibes," she added.

While Alia Bhatt is now dating Ranbir Kapoor and marriage seems to be on the cards for the two, Sidharth Malhotra is rumoured to be dating Kiara Advani.