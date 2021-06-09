The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has now taken up cudgels for Bikru widow, Khushi, who is languishing in jail since the past ten months. AAP MP Sanjay Singh has demanded immediate release of Khushi, who is a minor and is presently admitted to the Lohia hospital after she vomited blood.

Khushi had been married for just three days when the Bikru massacre in which eight police personnel were killed, took place in Bikru village on July 3. Khushi's husband, Amar Dubey, was one of the accused and he was killed days later in a police encounter.

In a memorandum given to UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Sanjay Singh has said that the police implicated four women, including Khushi, and has kept them in custody since the past 10 months. Singh has named the four women, three related to Dubey and one who worked at the house of the main accused, Vikas Dubey. He alleged that all four have been implicated in fake cases.

"In Kanpur's Bikru incident, four women have been kept in jail for the past 10 months, with no consideration of law. This includes four women, three related to Dubey, including a minor and a woman who worked at his place, along with her two minor children one of whom is seven years and the other 2.5 years," Singh has said in his letter.

Singh has also claimed that the then SSP of Kanpur had publicly announced that Khushi had not been found guilty and would be released soon, but she continues to languish in jail. "I request you to immediately intervene in the matter and get the government to follow rules. The innocent women must be released at the earliest," Singh has appealed to the governor.