The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will conduct the investigation in the Vikas Dubey encounter case. The SIT team will be headed by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy, news agency ANI reported.

Vikas Dubey faced 61 cases, 8 for murder

Dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey killed by the UP Police in an encounter faced a total of 61 criminal cases, including eight of murder involving the killing of around 15 people.

The last murder case registered against Dubey in UP's Chaubeypur police station in Kanpur district following the ambush of a police team by his henchmen alone accounts for the killing of eight policemen, besides the seven other cases of murder registered against him between 1992 and 2017, reveals a police history sheet on Vikas Dubey's offences.