We hear wedding bells! Lea Michele recently revealed she is engaged to Zandy Reich. The Glee alum took to her Instagram account to make the announcement and flash her 4-carat diamond ring while the beach played the perfect background.

Lea confirmed she was in a relationship with Zandy last summer. Before they were dating, E! News reports that they were good friends. "They've been friends for a long time, a few years. Things turned romantic recently and they're dating now," a source told People.

But who is Zandy Reich? The 35-year-old, who is set to marry the gorgeous 31-year-old star, is the president of an apparel company called AYR, short for All Year Round. The name is pronounced as "air."

The company description reads, "We make seasonless essentials designed for everyday life. We founded AYR in 2014 because sometimes, the simplest things are the hardest to find. Our studio is based in downtown NYC, our denim is made in sunny LA, and we ship directly to you, everywhere in between. Smart, strong women are our inspiration - all year round."

Back in July, a source told Us Weekly that the actress loves his clothing line. "They've known each other for a while. They met a few years ago and she's a fan of the clothing line," the source shared.

E! News reports that before his current position, Reich worked with Goldman Sacks and apparel company called Theory.

He has a Donald Trump connection. Reich studied in the same university as the US President, University of Pennsylvania. He has a finance degree from Wharton School of Business.

My Valentine ? A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Feb 14, 2018 at 9:55am PST

Reich, pronounced as "Rich," appears to be a private person. Although he is seen on Michele's Instagram on special occasions, he seems happy to stay out of the limelight and focus on his business ventures.

Yes ? A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Apr 28, 2018 at 1:06pm PDT

He proposed the star with a 4-carat radian cut ring that he personally designed with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas, Us Weekly reports. "Reich asked Michele's dad for his permission to propose to the Broadway alum," the site wrote.

Congratulations to the happy couple!