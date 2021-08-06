The stage is set for the finale of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. Prashanth Sambargi, KP Aravind, Manju Pavagada, Vaishnavi Gowda and Divya Uruduga have entered the last stage of the game.

The show was kicked off with 18 contestants and three participants entered the house as wild-card entrants. Finally, it is boiled down to five contestants.

All five contestants have played their game to the best of their abilities to reach the final. Each contestant has their strengths and weakness even though KP Aravind and Manju Pavagada are considered as the favourites to win the trophy.

However, the show is known for throwing surprises and anything can happen in this format. Well, the readers of IBTimes can express their view on the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 by participating in the below poll:

What's Working for Finalists?

KP Aravind

Biker KP Aravind has performed well in the tasks from day one and his bonding with Divya Uruduga has gained more attention for him.

Manju Pavagada

Manju's comedy timings, his performance in tasks and his innocence have garnered a lot of fan following among rural the audience.

Prashanth Sambargi

Despite getting closer to 50 (age), Prashanth Sambargi has done well in tasks. He has used sympathy card effectively every time housemates cornered him.

Divya Uruduga

Her overall personality and friendship (or romance) with KP Aravind have worked in her favour. Her performance in tasks is also good.

Vaishnavi Gowda

Her controversy-free nature and cool-headed behaviour have impressed the audience. Her biggest strength is her personality.

Meanwhile, Manju Pavagada has got the biggest surprise of his life after actor Shivaraj Kumar sent his wishes to him ahead of the finale. The former had confessed about getting wishes from the Hat-Rick Hero a few days ago to Bigg Boss and Colors Kannada has managed to get a byte from the actor.

Will this help him to win the votes of Shivanna fans? We have to wait and see.