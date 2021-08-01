Actress Divya Uruduga's family has moved the city court against the publication of any defamatory content against her. This comes after her alleged private pictures were leaked online.

Private Pics Leaked

A report on Vijay Karnataka daily claims that her family members have sought an injunction restricting the media from publicizing defaming stories around her personal life. Some YouTube channels and social media pages had carried her private pictures allegedly with her former boyfriend.

Apart from news channels, the defendants' list also includes Google and other social media platforms like YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. Hence, websites, news channels and YouTubers have to be careful in what they report about Uruduga.

In the last couple of days, a couple of pictures of her with her ex-boyfriend have been doing rounds. Her haters are using this opportunity to assassinate her character since her proximity with another contestant KP Aravind has remained one of the highlights of the Sudeep-hosted show.

Also, this is seen as an attempt to tarnish her image by her fans ahead of the grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 next weekend.

Ramesh Jarkiholi's Sex Scandal Started the Trend

The trend of approaching the court seeking injunction order to restrict broadcast media and social media started after ex-Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi's sex scandal.

Six ministers from the ruling government moved the Additional City Civil and Sessions Judges in Mayo Hall in Bengaluru in March to restrict the media and social media from carrying defamation news against them.

Coming back to Bigg Boss Kannada 8, the show has reached the penultimate week with Shubha Poonja's eviction on Saturday's episode. Shamanth Gowda is rumoured to be eliminated on Sunday's episode. As a result, KP Aravind, Manju Pavagada, Divya Uruduga, Divya Suresh, Prashanth Sambargi and Vaishnavi Gowda will be entering the final week.

There will be one more eviction before the week. If we go by the trends, either Divya Suresh or Prashanth Sambargi might be evicted next.