The countdown for the final has started and this weekend two contestants will be shown the door from Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show. There were seven contestants - KP Aravind, Divya Suresh, Manju Pavagada, Prashanth Sambargi, Shamanth Gowda, Shubha Poonja and Vaishnavi Gowda – in the danger zone.

Shubha and Shamanth Out

Now, the latest buzz is that Shubha Poonja and Shamanth Gowda have been evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. It means KP Aravind, Manju Pavagada, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Suresh, Divya Uruduga, and Vaishnavi Gowda have entered the final week.

Shubha Poonja and Shamanth have their own reasons to enter till the penultimate week. While the former had been winning the hearts with her child-like and carefree attitude, the latter has been extremely good when it comes to tasks. In the end, it looks like both the contestants ran short of luck.

However, it has to be noted that this is just a rumour at this stage and not official information.

Mid-week Elimination on the Cards

Normally, five members will be part of the finale. In such case, there might be a mid-week elimination like the way Chakravarthy Chandrachaud was evicted, this week on Sudeep-hosted show.

Who will be Evicted Next?

Looking at the trend, there is a strong chance of Divya Suresh getting evicted before the finale. It would not be an exaggeration to say that she is the strongest among the female contestants in this season when it comes to tasks.

Nonetheless, the show is known for throwing surprises and one can expect eviction of anyone among the remaining six Bigg Boss Kannada contestants.

The show was kick-started on 28 February, but it was suspended on 8 May due to the lockdown over the second wave of Covid-19 in Karnataka. It was started again on 23 June.

The curtains will be dropped for the show on 8 August.