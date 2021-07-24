The eighth season of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 has reached the penultimate stage and the format is ready to evict one contestant. This week, Chakravarthy Chandrachaud, Shubha Poonja, Shamanth Gowda, Divya Uruduga, and Prashanth Sambargi are in the danger zone.

Double Elimination on Cards?

The latest teaser released on the social media pages of Colors Kannada reveals that there is a surprise in store for the viewers. Netizens believe that there could be dual elimination this weekend as there are still nine contestants inside the house.

Normally, five people will be entering the finale. In that case, there are four evictions before the finale. So, there is a possibility of two eliminations this weekend.

Who'll Be Eliminated This Week?

The perception around the contestants in the second innings has gone for massive changes. In the first innings, Prashanth Sambargi was more haters than admirers of his style of game, but he now enjoys good support from the viewers. Hence, he will be easily safe this week, if we go by the comments on social media.

Coming to Divya Uruduga, she is one of the fan-favourite contestants of the Kannada show hosted by Kiccha Sudeep. She has played the game really well and has a solid fan following. Hence, she is most likely to be safe this week. Thus leaving Chakravarthy Chandrachaud, Shamanth Gowda, and Shubha Poonja in the danger zone.

If there is dual elimination in Bigg Boss Kannada this week, Chakravarthy and Shamanth have a higher chance of eviction for the simple reason that Shubha Poonja has a higher fan following and popularity than them. However, they have given more content to the show than her and if this is taken as the parameter for eviction, she should be shown the door.

So, what happens this week? Will there be an eviction on Saturday? We'll have the answer, shortly.