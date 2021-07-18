The Bigg Boss Kannada 8 contest getting interesting with the finale around the corner. With one more eviction, the battle among the inmates intensifies for survival. This week, Prashanth Sambargi, Shubha Poonja, Vaishnavi Gowda, and Priyanka Thimmesh were in the danger zone on Sudeep-hosted show.

With Vaishnavi Gowda turning safe already, Shubha, Prashanth, and Priyanka Thimmesh were in the danger zone. In the end, Priyanka has been shown the door.

Priyanka Thimmesh's Journey

She had entered the show as a wildcard contestant on the 38th day. She was identified with Prashanth Sambargi and Chakravarthy Chandrachaud's gang till the show was suspended. After the show was restarted, she started getting close with Divya Suresh and had issues with Chakri and Sambargi.

However, she had consistently failed to lift her game and did not make a significant contribution either in tasks or household chores. Hence, her eviction has not come as a surprise to the audience. She is the 11th contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada after Dhanushree, Nirmala Chenappa, Geetha Bhat, Chandrakala, Shankar, Vyjayanthi, Vishwanath, Rajeev, Nidhi Subbaiah, and Raghu Gowda.

Vaishnavi Gowda, Shubha Poonja, Shamanth Gowda, Priyanka Thimmesh, Prashanth Sambargi, Manju Pavagada, Divya Uruduga, Divya Suresh, and KP Aravind are still in the race. Although Colors Kannada has not announced the date of the finale, the Sudeep's show is expected to have its final in the next three weeks.

Who Will Make it to Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Finale?

So, people are now curiously looking forward to see who would make it to the last stage of the game. Looking at the trends, KP Aravind and Manju Pavagada are sure shot contestants to enter the finale.

Vaishnavi Gowda and Divya Uruduga too are expected to find a place in the finale considering their fan following. There is a huge competition for fifth place among Divya Suresh, Prashanth Sambargi, Shubha Poonja, and Shamanth.