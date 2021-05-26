In the second part of the interview, KP Aravind talks about his equation with Prashanth Sambargi, his relationship with Divya Uruduga, and more.

Other than you, can you name the contestants who had the potential to be top five finalists.

Prashanth Sambargi, Vaishnavi Gowda, Manju Pavagada, Nidhi Subbaiah, and Shamanth Gowda.

You shared a strange equation with Samabargi. Can you tell us about your friendship?

We both are straightforward persons. Yes, we had plenty of fights, but we both have mutual respect and never crossed our lines. Maybe, we fought so hard due to the comfort level that we had shared.

We both have different worldviews and ideologies, different thought processes and there was plenty of difference of opinions.

Fights apart, we both shared a lot of common interests. We both like cars, shoes, and like to talk about current affairs, politics, food, foreign travel, sports, etc. So, we used to chat on a wide variety of topics. Even after coming out, we have stayed in touch. In fact, he got me Covid-19 vaccination. It is a lifetime friendship.

Since your fights with Sambargi were widely debated on social media, I just want to ask you about the infamous 'Ondu Motteya Kathe' and whether you triggered Nidhi to pick a fight with Sambargi?

If there is something wrong, everybody in the house would question. So yes, I did ask Nidhi to question Sambargi, but many times people would not know that there are backstories for everything happening inside the house. Even Sambargi is aware of it and he has not mistaken me for it.

Who were your biggest competitors in this show?

I considered Divya Uruduga, Vaishnavi Gowda and Manju Pavagada were my biggest competitors.

Bike race or Bigg Boss race. Which you like the most and which is the most difficult journey among the two?

I like bike racing the most, but it is also the difficult game among the two. Whereas Bigg Boss is a mentally stressful and equally difficult game. Every five minutes your state of mind changes. It is not a joke, there are plenty of brains that have made the show possible and lots of efforts have gone into making the show.

What are some life lessons that you learnt from Bigg Boss Kannada show?

The show has taught me a lot of life lessons. Every five minutes you will get to learn something new. See, there are 17 people inside the house and if there is a problem, we get as many solutions to fix it. Such experience can teach you that there are numerous ways to solve an issue. The choice is yours to address it peacefully or through arguments. Looking at the journey, I feel like I should have handled those tricky situations in better ways.

Apart from Divya Uruduga, who was your close friend inside the house.

Vaishnavi. Our thought processes and life principles sync well.

Tell us about your relationship with Divya Uruduga and do you have plans to marry her?

Without a doubt, Divya Uruduga is my best friend. About marriage, I think it not the appropriate time for me to talk about it. I like her very much, but we have not thought about marriage, yet. However, our feelings were genuine in the house. It was not scripted and we did not fake our feelings. Let's see.

Do you have plans to work in films?

I have always been open to challenges. If I get the opportunity, I would definitely act.