The curtains for the eighth season of Bigg Boss Kannada have been dropped with the final episode being aired on Wednesday, 17 May. The show is suspended due to the spike in Covid-19 cases across the state and subsequent lockdown.

The fans were disappointed over the abrupt ending of Bigg Boss Kannada. Netizens shared their anguish against the channel for failing to finish the show and announce the winner. However, Sudeep's words have now given hopes of giving a proper ending to the reality show.

In a video played inside the Bigg Boss Kannada house for the contestants, Sudeep stated the fans are not happy with the ending and people are reaching out to the makers from all social media platforms requesting them to give a befitting end.

"Something will come up. I am sure the channel will take a call. Bigg Boss is not complete without a winner," he said. The host indicated that all the previous seasons had proper endings and hopeful of the channel taking a final call soon.

Will Bigg Boss Kannada 8 be continued?

Going by the body language and comments of the actor, there is something in the store for the viewers which will be possibly revealed in the days to come. Even the Bigg Boss revealed that the journey might possibly begin again.

Vaishnavi Gowda, Vishwanath Haveri, Aravind KP, Nidhi Subbaiah, Bro Gowda aka Shamanth Gowda, Geetha Bharathi Bhat, Manju Pavagada aka Lag Manju, Divya Suresh, Chandrakala Mohan, Raghu Gowda aka Vine Store, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Urduga, Rajeev and Nirmala Chennapa are the participants who entered the Bigg Boss Kannada house on the day one. Vyjayanthi Adiga and Priyanka Thimmesh had entered the house as wild-card entrants along with Chakravarthy Chandrachaud.

Dhanushree, Nirmala, Geetha Bhat, Chandrakala Mohan, Shankar Ashwath, Vishwanath, and Rajeev were evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada, week after week in Sudeep-hosted show.

This week too, Divya Suresh, KP Aravind, Prashanth Sambargi, Manju Pavagada, Chakravarthy Chandrachaud, and Priyanka Thimmesh were in the danger zone. In the end, the Covid-19 situation has forced all the 11 contestants to leave the house together.