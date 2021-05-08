The eighth season of Bigg Boss Kannada is suspended due to a rise in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka. Colors Kannada has taken the call after the state government decided to impose the lockdown for two weeks, starting from Monday, 10 May.

The news has been formally announced by Parameshwara Gundkal, Business Head of Colors Kannada, on his Facebook page. He said that the channel has decided to end Bigg Boss Kannada from Saturday, 8 May, due to the Covid-19 surge.

"The show was started 71 days ago. Plenty of thoughts run through my mind when I see the 11 contestants enjoying the game to their fullest while remaining clueless about the troubles the world is facing outside the house. They are safe since they are in isolation. We are calling them out. They will be safely sent to their homes," the rough translation from his post read.

Parameshwara Gundkal claimed that he took the decision with a heavy heart as the 100s of people had worked round the clock to make Bigg Boss Kannada happen. Nonetheless, he is happy with the decision taken by them considering the present situation.

In the last few weeks, Sudeep did not host the show due to health issues. He was expected to return to the show last week, but he canceled the decision to host the weekend episodes since there was curfew across the state due to Covid-19.

Bigg Boss Delayed Start

After much delay, the eighth season of Bigg Boss Kannada was started on 28 February.

Vaishnavi Gowda, Vishwanath Haveri, Aravind KP, Nidhi Subbaiah, Bro Gowda aka Shamanth Gowda, Geetha Bharathi Bhat, Manju Pavagada aka Lag Manju, Divya Suresh, Chandrakala Mohan, Raghu Gowda aka Vine Store, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Urduga, Rajeev and Nirmala Chennapa are the participants who entered the house on the day one. Vyjayanthi Adiga and Priyanka Thimmesh had entered the house as wild-card entrants along with Chakravarthy Chandrachaud.

Dhanushree, Nirmala, Geetha Bhat, Chandrakala Mohan, Shankar Ashwath, Vishwanath, and Rajeev were evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada, week after week.

This week too, Divya Suresh, KP Aravind, Prashanth Sambargi, Manju Pavagada, Chakravarthy Chandrachaud, and Priyanka Thimmesh were in the danger zone. In the end, Covid-19 situation has forced all the 11 contestants to leave the house together.