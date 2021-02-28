The eighth season of Bigg Boss Kannada is launched on Sunday, 28 February. The grand opening was kick-started at 6 pm and ended at 10.55 pm.

The contestants are predominantly from the television industry. Check out their profiles:

Dhanushree: Tik Tok changed the lives of many people and Dhanushree is one among them. She earned a huge following on her Instagram through her video clips during the Covid-19 lockdown which has helped her get the Bigg Boss Kannada ticket. This show could possibly help her to define her future.

Shubha Poonja: She is a well-known Kannada actress who has worked in films like Chanda, Slum Bala, and Moggina Manasu to name a few. She had won the Filmfare's Best Actress Award for her performance in Moggina Manasu. She got engaged last year and her entry to the show took the audience by surprise as she is prepping up for her marriage.

Shankar Ashwath: He is the son of late legendary Kannada actor Ashwath. He has worked in many movies, but due to lack of offers, he is now working as a driver in an app-based cab company. He has no regrets to be a driver despite being a celebrity as he thinks that any job is a big job. He is the most senior contestant in the house this season.

Vaishnavi Gowda: Vaishnavi Gowda is an actress who shot to fame with the Kannada serial Agni Sakshi which ran for over 1500 episodes. Initially, she was hesitant to take up the Bigg Boss offer, but she agreed after rounds of discussions with the channel. She has worked in films like

Dress Code and Girgitle.

Vishwanath Haveri: As the name indicates he is from the Haveri district. A singer who had earlier participated in Haadu Karnataka aired on Colors Kannada.

Aravind KP: Aravind KP is a biker who has participated in national and international competitions. The Udupi-based has suffered lots of life-threatening injuries in his career, yet he has not given up on his passion. Since sports is still not considered a serious profession, he wants to educate the people about racing using the Bigg Boss platform.

Nidhi Subbaiah: Who doesn't know Niddhi Subbaiah! She came to light with Yogaraj Bhat-directorial film Pancharangi. Puneeth Rajkumar's Anna Bond and Ajai Rao's Krishnan Marriage Story are her notable movies. She had also done a small role in Akshay Kumar's Oh My God. However, the girl from the Kodagu is not seen much in films these days.

Bro Gowda aka Shamanth Gowda: Bro Gowda is a social media enthusiast who has worked an actor, director and singer. He has independently worked on web series.

Geetha Bharathi Bhat: Actress Geetha Bharathi Bhat earned popularity with Brahmagantu. She has also worked in many films that include Kiccha Sudeep's Ambi Ning Vayassaytho and Love Mocktail. She hails from Karkala, but brought up in Bengaluru.

Manju Pavagada aka Lag Manju: He is an artist who has become a popular name with Colors Kannada's Majaa Bharatha.