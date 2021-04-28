Evicted Bigg Boss Kannada 8 contestant Rajeev had not expected the elimination coming his way. The ex-participant has now confessed in an interview that he would not have been eliminated if KP Aravind had not nominated him.

'Golden' (pass) Opportunity Lost

In an interview posted on Voop App, Rajeev has said that he had not expected his elimination this week. Hence, he did not use the golden pass which could have helped him to easily extended his journey by a week.

"I thought either Raghu and Prashanth Sambargi might be evicted and I might be the third or the fourth person to be announced safe. So, I decided to use the golden pass the next time when I was in the danger zone," the actor and CCL player said.

He was directly nominated by KP Aravind, the captain of the house, last week. So, his fans felt that Rajeev would have possibly continued his journey if not for the nomination. However, Rajeev is not upset with Aravind.

"Aravind always said that I am his competitor. So, I am not disappointed with him for nominating me, but I was not happy with the second reason that he had given me while nominating me. The next day he apologised that he had misunderstood me, but by then it was late and I was nominated. So, I believe I might have been saved if he had not nominated me," Rajeev observes.

According to him, he was expecting to stay in the house for at least 10 weeks, but his journey ended in eight weeks.

KP Aravind and Divya's Relationship

Talking about KP Aravind and Divya Uruduga's relationship, Rajeev said, "Aravind is a matured fellow. He has clarity on what he is doing. Divya Uruduga was my friend even before she entered the Bigg Boss house. About their relationship, I had advised her not to come to any conclusion inside the house. I told her that there will be plenty of things to be known by each other," the ex-Bigg Boss Kannada contestant claims.

Rajeev had informed her that bonding might not affect KP Aravind, but it would definitely have some impact on her. "Hence, I had asked her to focus on the game," Rajeev adds.

Rankings

The evicted contestant also felt that KP Aravind, Manju Pavagada, Divya Uruduga, Shubha Punja, and Chakravarthy Chandrachauda have the chances of becoming top five contestants this season while stating that Vaishnavi is a surprise element, who has the capacity to take any place in the top five list in Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show.