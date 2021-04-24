KP Aravind's second term of captaincy has ended and Raghu Gowda is the new leader of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. With the support of some inmates, the latter emerged victorious in the task to become the new captain of the house this week.

There were four contestants like Manju Pavagada, Rajeev, Prashanth Sambargi, and Raghu Gowda were in the captaincy race. However, Prashanth Sambargi, who was also one of the contestants, Aravind, and a few others helped Raghu to win the task.

Who'll Be Eliminated This Week?

This week, Divya Suresh, Raghu Gowda, Manju Pavagada, Rajeev, Vaishnav, and Prashanth Sambargi are in the danger zone. All these contestants have done well to reach till here.

Manju Pavagada and Rajeev have been doing well in the tasks and they are favorites to enter the finale. On the other hand, Prashanth Sambargi has been giving content to the show. He has created a situation where whether viewers can like him or hate him but cannot ignore him.

Vaishnavi Gowda enjoys a good fan following. Her overall personality has managed to win a lot of viewers' love. So, these four contestants will be safe this week.

It boils down to Divya Suresh and Raghu Gowda. The former has been in physical tasks in Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 and she has the support of Manju Pavagada's fans. Whereas Raghu has remained a non-controversial person and has the support of Vaishnavi fans.

On the other side, Divya Suresh's proximity with Manju has not gone well with the fans. So, a section of netizens want to eliminate her from the Sudeep-hosted show for this reason. Whereas another set of viewers feel that Raghu Gowda is not very active in the tasks and gossips too much in the house without taking stands when required.

Conclusion:

So, there is a strong belief among the viewers that one among the two will be evicted from the Sudeep-hosted show this week. Going by the netizens' response on social media sites, Raghu, who has become the captain of the house, has higher chances of getting evicted.

Meanwhile, Sudeep has not fully recovered from sickness and will keep this weekend episodes as well. "Wil b missing this weekend episodes of BB. A bit more rest needed bfr I can manage hours of shoot on stage n do justice to all contestants. It's a difficult decision to make n I thank @ColorsKannada for canceling shoot n makin it easier. Mch luv to all you frnzz fo ur prayers. [sic]" he tweeted.