Colors Kannada has landed in a situation that it had not faced since it launched Bigg Boss Kannada. For the first time in eight years, Sudeep is not appearing in the weekend show as the actor has fallen ill. Hence, the channel is looking out for other options as the host has already confirmed that there will be elimination like usual even in his absence.

Sudeep is Unwell

Kiccha Sudeep has said on Twitter that he is still recovering from fever and doctors have advised him to take rest. The actor added that he is curious to see how the elimination happens without his presence this weekend.

He tweeted, "Been unwell n was hoping to recover bfr the weekend. But on my docs advice I need to gv myself a bit more rest n hence Will be missing this weekends episode of BB. Curious to know the innovative plan which the creative team'll come out with, for this week's elimination. [sic]"

Here's What Colors Kannada Chief Says

Parameshwar Gundkal, Colors Kannada Chief, has said there would not be changes in the timing of the telecast (9 pm on Saturday and Sunday) and the channel is considering the options to keep the show going.

On his Facebook page, he posted, "This is the first time that such a situation has been faced in all these seasons. Kiccha Sudeep is not participating in Big Boss shooting this week due to health problems. But tomorrow and Sunday Big Boss episodes will be airing at pm as usual. One who got the least votes this week will be leaving the contestant house. If you're curious about how this elimination goes, the Big Boss team is working with the options to make. Thank you for your curiosity, love and wishes! [sic]"

Contestants in Danger Zone

This week, there are seven contestants in the danger zone – Chakravarthy Chandrachaud, Divya Suresh, Shamanth Gowda, Divya Uruduga, Aravind, Vishwanath and Aravind KP - Bigg Boss Kannada season 8.