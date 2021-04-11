For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss Kannada, a contestant is allowed to leave the show in place of the eliminated contestant. Shamanth Gowda is the person who was evicted from the Sudeep-hosted show, but wild-card entrant Vyjayanthi Adiga self-nominated to save the evicted participant.

Vyjayanthi Adiga was reportedly uncomfortable and unwilling to continue her journey. Hence, she had expressed her wish to leave the show to Bigg Boss. So, her wish was granted.

Contestants in the Danger Zone

This week, Shamanth Gowda, Shubha Poonja, Arvind KP, Nidhi Subbaiah, Divya Suresh and Prashanth Sambargi were nominated based on the inmates' votes. And Rajeev was directly nominated by the captain of the house. Arvind KP and Nidhi Subbaiah were announced safe on Saturday's episode.

Shubha Poonja, Rajeev Gowda and Divya Suresh were announced safe in order on Sunday. That left Prashanth Sambargi and Shamanth Gowda at the end facing the elimination test.

Finally, Shamanth Gowda was evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 8, but luck was on his side again. Sudeep gave two minutes time to Vyjayanthi Adiga to decide whether or not she wants to continue her journey and she decided to quit the game.

Sudeep's Advice to Vyjayanthi Adiga

Sudeep respected her decision to leave the show and told the inmates that they would not force any contestant to forcefully continue their journey. However, the host was disappointed over her decision as this opportunity would have possibly gone to other eligible contestants.

Even the inmates were quite shocked over her decision to quit the show and wondered why she entered the house if she was not confident to participate in the show.

Adiga had entered the house along with Priyanka Thimmesh just a few days ago. She was not given the opportunity to meet Sudeep to share her views about her blink-and-miss appearance.

The eighth season of Bigg Boss Kannada took off on 28 February. Aravind KP, Lag Manju, Divya Urduga, Bro Gowda aka Shamanth Gowda, Dhanushree, Raghu Gowda aka Vine Store, Vaishnavi Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, Vishwanath Haveri, Chandrakala Mohan, Nidhi Subbaiah, Divya Suresh, Nirmala Chennapa, Rajeev and Geetha Bharathi Bhat entered the show in the first week.

Chakravarthy Chandrachud and Priyanka Thimmesh are the wild-card entrants.