The Bigg Boss Kannada 8 house has got bigger after the entry of two more wildcard entrants in the form of Vyjayanthi Adiga and Priyanka Thimmesh, this week. Now, the time is ready for the eviction of the sixth contestant from Sudeep-hosted show.

This week, Shamanth Gowda, Shubha Poonja, Arvind KP, Nidhi Subbaiah, Divya Suresh and Prashanth Sambargi were pushed to the danger zone by the inmates and Rajeev was directly nominated by captain Manju Pavagada. One among the seven contestants will be out of the show in the sixth week.

Who'll be Eliminated this Week?

Arvind KP and Rajeev have been doing well in the tasks compared to the other nominees. Moreover, they have earned quite a lot of fans which will ensure that they are safe this week.

With his straightforward nature, Prashanth Sambargi has equally won fans and haters. Whether he is right or wrong, he has been a very active man in the house, thus giving a lot of content to the show. So, Colors Kannada would not like to send out such a contestant at this stage.

Divya Suresh has been putting her best in the tasks, but she is one of the most-loathed female contestants this season. Conservative people are disliking her, yet it is unlikely to translate into votes. Like Sambargi, she knows how to garner attention and tactfully playing the game. She is most likely to be safe this week. It leaves Shamanth, Shubja Poonja and Nidhi Subbaiah in the danger zone.

Verdict: If we go by the trends, Shamanth has to be shown the door from Bigg Boss Kannada 8. His performance has not been up to the mark, but occasionally he does well. However, the show is known for throwing surprises. With the entry of two female wild-card entrants, the channel might be tempted to send a female out instead of a male contestant.

Even Shubha Poonja and Nidhi Subbaiah's performances have done well in tasks, but their big fan followings have helped them to survive in the show. If the channel decides to give one more chance to Shamanth, one among Shubha and Nidhi will be evicted this week.

Secret Room Possibility?

There might also be a surprise in store if the channel wants to eliminate and send a contestant to the secret room. In that case, Divya Suresh will be evicted. This helps her focus on her game and see what people talk behind her in Sudeep-hosted show.

Especially, the focus will be on Manja if she is sent to the secret room.