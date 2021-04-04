Shankar Ashwath has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. There were six contestants in the danger zone this week, but in the end, he got lesser votes for his survival in Kiccha Sudeep-hosted reality show.

In the fifth week, KP Aravind, Nidhi Subbaiah, Prashanth Sambargi, Shamanth, Shankar Ashwath and Shubha Pooja were pushed to the danger zone by the inmates. However, Vishwanath Haveri saved Divya.

The fans were expecting either Shamanth or Shankar might be evicted as their performance was quite lesser than the other nominees. And the latter was shown the door.

He had entered the show on day one and stayed in the reality show for 35 days. He was putting his best in the tasks although he struggled in the physical tasks.

After much delay due to Covid-19, the eighth season of Bigg Boss Kannada took off on 28 February. Aravind KP, Lag Manju, Divya Urduga, Bro Gowda aka Shamanth Gowda, Dhanushree, Raghu Gowda aka Vine Store, Vaishnavi Gowda, Prashanth Sambargi, Vishwanath Haveri, Chandrakala Mohan, Nidhi Subbaiah, Divya Suresh, Nirmala Chennapa, Rajeev and Geetha Bharathi Bhat entered the show in the first week.

Shankar Ashwath is the fifth contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada 8 after Dhanushree, Nirmala, Geetha and Chandrakala.