The viewers of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 have a shock in store as an unexpected contestant has been shown the door, this week. There were six inmates - Manju Pavagada, Prashanth Sambargi, Raghu Gowda, Divya Suresh, Rajeev, and Vaishnavi – facing the elimination test, and a participant, who was expected to enter the finale – is out of Sudeep-hosted show.

If we go by the rumours, it is none other than Rajeev. Yes, his journey in Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has unexpectedly ended this weekend. Unfortunately, he is evicted despite him having the golden pass, using which he could have stayed safe from the nomination.

Golden Pass Gone Waste

He had won the golden pass last week and his strategy to emerge victorious had not gone well with the fans. A section of people had slammed him for lack of sportsmanship. Unfortunately, his efforts to win the pass went in vain as he garnered negative publicity leading to his eviction just, a week later.

The fans were expecting either Raghu Gowda or Divya Suresh to be evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 8 this week. Their performance was quite less compared to other nominees like Vaishnavi, Prashanth Sambargi, and Manju Pavagada. In the end, Rajeev has been shown the door in Sudeep-hosted show.

It looks like Rajeev has paid a heavy price for winning the golden pass task by hook and crook. Nonetheless, he has stayed away from controversies during his stay in the house and respected by inmates for his participation on and off the tasks.

Will he be Sent to the Secret Room?

The show is known for throwing surprises. So, there is also a chance of him being sent to the show again. We have to wait for a few more hours to get clarity about it. He is the eighth contestant to be out of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 after Dhanushree, Nirmala, Geeta, Chandrakala, Shankar, Vyjayanthi, and Vishwanath.