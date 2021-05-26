KP Aravind has become a household name after being part of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. The boy from the Temple Town Udupi was the Indian to win a motocross championship outside the country and the second Indian after CS Santhosh to finish the Dakar Rally, but these achievements never earned him the popularity that he deserved. It is only after Bigg Boss stint, he and his achievements have been acknowledged by a large section of people across the state.

The 35-year old was the favourite to win the eighth season of Bigg Boss Kannada, but the show abruptly ended due to the Covid-19 crisis. KP Aravind has now spoken to IBTimes (India) about his 72-day journey, his takeaway from the Sudeep-hosted show, and more in this First Part of The Interview. Read on.

Please tell us about your Bigg Boss journey.

Bigg Boss is all about how you handle a given situation. In the outside world, you have the choice to stay out of the complicated situations, but in the Bigg Boss house you can't. It is a good experience altogether. What I could not get in 15 years, I got it in 72 days!

What do you miss the most in Bigg Boss house?

I miss the morning songs, the Bigg Boss voice, mic, co-contestants, tasks, 'Eddelu Manjunatha' song, and the whole atmosphere.

If given an opportunity, are you willing to go again even it means if you have to stay there for another 100 days?

Before getting in, I was a little skeptical about whether or not I have the capability to survive in the game filled with people from the entertainment industry, but now I don't have any hesitation and I am more than willing to enter the house again. I love challenges and those challenges excite me. I know that every day will be a different ball game. So, yes, I am keen to be part of the show if I am offered again.

In the first few weeks, you were not visible, but we saw altogether a different person, thereafter. How did this transformation happen?

In the first two weeks, we were not given much tasks. After the third week, we were engaged in lots of activities. As I am a sportsman, I could do well in tasks and the contestants too acknowledge my abilities. Probably, for this reason, viewers might have felt that I changed as the show progressed. But the truth is I did not change a bit all through the show.

Other than you and among the nine contestants who had the chance of winning the trophy if the show had completed 100 days?

Vaishnavi Gowda. It is because she never lost her cool. She did well in the tasks and handled difficult situations with ease. I think she had a higher chance of winning the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 trophy. Continue Reading The Second Part