After Madhu Bangarappa, his sister Geetha, wife of Kannada superstar Shivaraj Kumar, will reportedly join Congress. She had earlier contested the Lok Sabha election in 2014 from JD(S) ticket.

Madhu Bangarappa, at a press meet held at Sadhashiva Nagar, indicated that she is interested to join Congress. "She is a respectable person. She fought for the party during difficult times. We will hold formal talks with her soon," DK Shivakumar, KPCC President, said.

DK Shivakumar had met Shivaraj Kumar at his residence, last year. This had paved the way for the rumours of her entry into the Congress.

Unsuccessful Bid

In 2014, Geetha Shiva Rajkumar had contested from the Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency against BS Yediyurappa, who merged his KJP with the BJP before elections. She ended at third place in the poll. Shivaraj Kumar had managed to bring many star campaigners from Sandalwood, yet she lost the election by a huge margin.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, she had campaigned for her brother Madhu Bangarappa when he contested from JD(S) against Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's son BY Raghavendra.

Geetha Shiva Rajkumar is the daughter of late Karnataka Chief Minister S Bangarappa, who changed 11 parties that includes the BJP in his illustrious career.

However, the Rajkumar family had maintained a safe distance from politics. So, her decision to contest the 2014 elections had raised many eyebrows. Geetha had then clarified that she was contesting the election as the daughter of S Bangarappa and not as the daughter-in-law of Dr Rajkumar.

Shivaraj Kumar's 125 Movie Announced

On the other hand, the landmark Shiva Rajkumar's 125th movie titled Vedha was announced on Thursday, 11 March. He is reuniting with A Harsha for the fourth time after Vajrakaya, Bhajarangi, and Bhajarangi 2, which will hit the screens later this year.

Sharing his excitement, A Harsha tweeted, "It's truly an honor to be directing Dr.Shivrajkumar's 125th film.. Feeling Blessed! Jai Sri Ram! Har Har Mahadev!!! [sic]"

Shivanna's beard look in the poster has evoked lots of positive response from the audience.