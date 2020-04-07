Megastar Chiranjeevi is all excited to be part of Sony TV's made-at-home short film Family, which will feature him alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Mohanlal, and some other popular actors.

Sony Pictures Networks India and Kalyan Jewellers will give a clarion call to serve and support in a film, which is conceptualised and virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey. The short film Family was premiered across Sony Network at 9:00 pm on April 6. The Indian Film Industry pledges to support and sustain over 1 lakh daily wage earners for a month.

Celebs spread awareness on Covid-19 infection

Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Shiva Rajkumar are busy spreading awareness about the coronavirus infection. These superstars have come together in a unique short film family to show us all that staying at home, staying safe, maintaining hygiene, working from home and maintaining social distancing can be productive.

Sony TV tweeted on Apil 6, "Presenting 'Family', a made-at-home short film featuring @SrBachchan, #Rajnikanth #RanbirKapoor @priyankachopra @aliaa08, #Chiranjeevi @Mohanlal, #Mammootty, @meSonalee @prosenjitbumba #ShivaRajkumar & @diljitdosanjh. Supported by #SonyPicturesNetworksIndia & #KalyanJewellers.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan retweeted Sony TV's post and wrote, "T 3493 - When you see that the cause is greater than the idea you dreamt o.. there is just immense joy and gratitude for all my colleagues and friends in the making of this historic effort! WE ARE ONE and WE SHALL OVERCOME! Jai Hind!

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi responded to Amitabh Bachchan and tweeted, "Very happy to be part of this wonderful initiative #Family by Amit ji @SrBachhan The income from this provides relief to 1 Lakh daily wage workers of the Indian film Industry. Thanks to #SonyPicturesNetworksIndia @KalyanJewellers #UnitedAgainstCorona."