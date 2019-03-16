As NASA is gearing up to take humans to Mars, Jim Bridenstine, the administrator of the United States space agency, has revealed that first human to land on Mars will be more likely a woman. Even though Bridenstine did not reveal any specific name who could initially land on the Red Planet, he made it clear that women are at the forefront of NASA's upcoming space colonization plans.

Bridenstine made this revelation during an interview on the science and technology radio talk show 'Science Friday'. During the interview, he also added that a woman will also go to the moon soon.

"The answer is absolutely. In fact, it is likely to be a woman, the first next person on the Moon. It is also true that the first person on Mars is likely to be a woman," said Bridenstine, New York Post reports.

It should be noted that NASA has recently revealed that they will organize the first female spacewalk by the end of this month. The space agency had made it clear that astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Koch will float around in space as a part of the National Women's Month.

"We have the first all-female spacewalk happening this month at the end of March, which is, of course, National Women's Month. So NASA is committed to making sure that we have a broad and diverse set of talent. And we are looking forward to the first woman on the Moon," revealed Bridenstine.

In the meantime, SpaceX led by South African billionaire Elon Musk is also busy with his Mars colonization plans. A few months back, Elon Musk had revealed that he will surely go to the Red Planet despite narrow chances of survival. He also added that the government which will be set up on Mars will be purely based on democratic principles.