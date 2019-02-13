SpaceX owned by South African billionaire Elon Musk is now busy preparing for their human Mars mission, and many people with plenty of money in their bank accounts have already expressed their interest to become a part of this milestone journey. Adding joy to their hopes, Elon Musk has now revealed the cost for a Mars round trip.

The SpaceX founder claimed that the cost for a Mars trip could be less than the money elite people used to spend on luxury weddings. In his latest Twitter post, Elon Musk also added that the return ticket will be free for Mars travelers.

As per Elon Musk, the one-day travel cost for the Mars journey may be as low as $100,000. He also added that the Mars fare is low enough that most people in advanced economies could sell their home on Earth & move to Mars if they want.

Elon Musk even told his followers that he will inform them of all the progress and setbacks of the Mars project.

A few months back, Elon Musk had revealed that the government in Mars will be based on direct democracy. As per Musk, people will be given chance to vote directly on issues, and decisions will be made after analyzing the majority.

"I think most likely the form of government on Mars would be a direct democracy, where people vote directly on issues. Everyone votes on every issue and that's how it goes. Maybe it requires 60% to get a law in place, but any number over 40% can remove a law," said Elon Musk.

Elon Musk had even revealed that he wishes to relocate to Mars despite admitting the fact that there are very narrow chances of survival. In an interview given to Axios on HBO, the SpaceX founder said that there is a 70 percent chance that he will visit Mars, and even admitted that the probability of dying there is very high.