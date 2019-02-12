A team of orbital dynamics experts who have been tracking Elon Musk's Tesla Starman has warned that there is a significant possibility of this SpaceX product hitting either the Earth or Venus. A team of researchers comprising Hanno Rein, Daniel Tamayo and David Vokrouhlicky made this conclusion after analyzing Starman's trajectory around the sun.

The research report titled, 'The random walk of cars and their collision probabilities with planets' predicts that earth, Venus and the sun are the three potential space bodies which may collide with Tesla's Starman. The study also revealed that the chances of Starman hitting Mercury and Mars are pretty less.

Yes, you heard it right, but there is nothing to worry as of now, as the possible collision will most likely take place at least after a million years. As per experts, the chance of Starman hitting the earth in the next one million years is just six per cent. In the same time frame, chances of Starman hitting Venus is just 2.5 per cent.

The study report also added that Starman will make its close approach with the earth within 100 years of its launch. During this time, Starman will be as close as the moon, and if it happens, Elon Musk's brainchild will be considered as a near-earth object (NEO).

"Although we are not able to tell on which planet the car will ultimately end up, we're comfortable saying it won't survive in space for more than a few tens of millions of years," said professor Hanno Rein, Express.co.uk reports.

However, there are also chances that Starman will never ever come close to the earth. Some experts believe that the harsh atmosphere in the space will likely crumble Starman into pieces and if it happens, it will never ever pay a visit to the earth.