Google is known to honour personalities and celebrate events through quirky and creative doodles. And keeping up with this tradition, Google Doodle is honouring the 145th birth anniversary of legendary Indian singer and dancer Gauhar Jaan on Tuesday, June 26.

In the doodle, Jaan can be seen standing next to a gramophone and singing while she holds a white cat in her arms.

Who was Gauhar Jaan?