Spiritual leader Bhaiyujji Maharaj allegedly shot himself on Tuesday, June 12. Maharaj was taken to Bombay Hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where he was pronounced brought dead.

He was accorded Minister of State (MoS) status by the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh on April 4. Maharaj had, however, declined the position by saying "a post holds no importance for a saint," reports IANS.

"All he has ought to think of is service to the people. When a post or status does not touch your mind, intellect or conscience, why think about it," Maharaj had earlier told the news agency.

(This is a developing story)