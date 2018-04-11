The former Silicon Valley actor TJ Miller had been arrested at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, after he called emergency services to report a fake bomb threat from an Amtrak train.

The Deadpool actor was arrested Monday night and was released on a $100,000 bond.

The actor was charged with "intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device on a train traveling to Connecticut." Prosecutors said that Miller gave wrong information about the train and when the bomb squad searched the area they found no explosives.

When investigators called Miller, the actor said he saw a woman constantly checking her bag without taking out anything. He told investigators that the woman wanted to leave her bag behind.

"I am worried for everyone on that train," investigators said Miller told police, according to ABC News. "Someone has to check that lady out."

The department of justice press release stated that Amtrak officers asked an attendant from the first-class car, where Miller was sitting, and that attendant said the actor appeared to be intoxicated. The attendant also said that he was involved "in hostile exchanges with a woman who was sitting in a different row from him in the first-class car."

"Miller, motivated by a grudge against the woman, called 911 to relay false information about a bomb on the train," the attendant said.

This is not the actor's first brush with the law. The Deadpool star was accused last year of sexually assaulting and punching a woman. He denied all the accusations.

In 2016, he was arrested in Los Angeles for slapping an Uber driver after they got into an argument over US president Donald Trump.

Miller is known for his role as Erlich Bachman in the comedy series Silicon Valley. He played the role of Jack Hammer / Weasel in Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool and is set to appear in Deadpool 2, which will release May 18.