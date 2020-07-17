Roshni Nadar Malhotra has been appointed the chairperson of HCL Technologies, the Noida-based IT services company. She replaces her father, businessman and philanthropist, Shiv Nadar, who would continue as managing director with the designation as the chief strategy officer.

The move has been in making ever since Shiv Nadar announced in 2013 that her daughter Roshni would take over the reins of HCL Group.

Even before today's announcement, 38-year-old Malhotra has been the Executive Director and CEO of HCL Corporation providing strategic guidance to the organisation. The key areas of her guidance have been determining governance structures, treasury, risk and portfolio management, besides the diversification plans of HCL.

Nadar: Trustee of the philanthropic arm of HCL Corporation

Malhotra also runs the philanthropic arm of HCl Corporation, Shiv Nadar Foundation and is also the founder and trustee of The Habitats Trust. A wildlife enthusiast, Malhotra through the trust aims to protect the country's natural habitats and indigenous species.

However, it is her work at Shiv Nadar foundation that ms Malhotra values the most. According to company insiders, ms Malhotra has spent a notable amount of her time for the VidyaGyan initiative by shive Nadar foundation that provides free education to students from underprivileged backgrounds.

Malhotra's education



Born and brought up in Delhi, Malhotra has an MBA degree from Kellogg school of management, and an undergraduate degree in communications from Northwestern University, USA.

Before joining HCL corporation, Malhotra cut her teeth working in the media industry and worked with Sky News UK and CNN America as a news producer.

Awards

Malhotra is a recipient of numerous awards including the World's Most Innovative People Award for Philanthropic Innovation by The World Summit on Innovation & Entrepreneurship (WSIE), in partnership with the UN in 2015. She is also an alumnus of the World Economic Forum's Forum of Young Global Leaders initiative.

She was also featured in Forbes' "The World's 100 Most Powerful Women" list in 2017, 2018, and 2019. She was ranked 54th most powerful woman in the list in 2019.

IIFL Wealth Hurun India ranking in 2019 estimated Malhotra wealth at 36, 800, making her the richest woman in India.

She is married to Shikhar Malhotra, who was a distributor of Honda but now is part of HCL Corporation. The couple has two sons.