Tech Bee, an initiative by HCL Technologies, will be hiring and training post-intermediate students for IT jobs cross-country. The initiative was first rolled out in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu two years back which showed positive results.

The initiative will give early exposure to corporate life and will help the individual start early and become a trendsetting innovator.

Aspiring students should have a first-class intermediate certificate with mathematics as a subject. The selection procedure is followed by an entrance exam after which the enrolled students will be paid a stipend of Rs 10,000.

The company also provides provisions for higher education in reputed institutions like BITS Pilani and SASTRA University while working for it.

"We have not fixed a number for recruiting students. This is the first time we are actually going into many states to assess the quality and the aspirations of the students," said Srimathi Shivashankar, executive vice-president, HCL Technologies, said in a press conference.

As per her statements, 700 students have become permanent employees of the company while some are pursuing higher studies as part of the initiative.

The cross country initiative will be focusing on the states where they have development centres such as Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka in the south and Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra in the north.

The completion of the course will result in the hiring of the individual with a cost-to-company of about Rs 2 lakh or Rs 2.5 lakh and a service agreement of three years.