Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was named in the '100 Most Influential in UK-India Relations: Celebrating Women' list at an India Day celebration event in the UK Houses of Parliament.

The list was released by UK-based media house India Inc at an event launched by UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid on Monday. The former Defence Minister was cited to be India's most "powerful women" who plays a "pivotal" role in the bilateral relationship.

"Having studied at the London School of Economics (LSE) and worked in the UK, Nirmala is familiar with the UK more so than probably all her other colleagues," the list said.

The list also includes other senior politicians such as Britain's Secretary of State for Defence Penny Mordaunt.

Defence ties between the two countries were also mentioned in the citation note, "With India emerging as the world's largest importer of defence products, and a significant strategic partner for the UK, Penny plays a crucial role in the UK-India relationship."

The Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Ruchi Ghanashyam, who was also included in the list, said that women are "front and centre role" in the bilateral ties.

"This list highlights the huge potential for the future of the UK and India as they continue to forge on together as two great countries. From business to politics, and art and literacy, women are continuing to pave the way in bringing together this bold partnership through collaboration and relationships," reported PTI.

Other influential women in the list include: Indian-origin UK members of parliament, Priti Patel and Baroness Sandy Verma; film director Gurinder Chadha; founder of law firm AZB & Partners, Zia Mody; managing partner of law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas Pallavi S Shroff, Apollo Hospitals' managing director Suneeta Reddy and Nasscom president Debjani Ghosh.