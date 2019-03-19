Sawant went to the Raj Bhavan after Bharatiya Janata Party chose him as Parrikar's successor. This was done after both the allies of BJP - Goa Forward Party's Vijai Sardesai and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP)'s Sudin Dhavalikar - were offered the posts of deputy chief ministers.

To lay claim on the state's top position, the 45-year-old had the backing of Nitin Gadkari and BJP president Amit Shah. Gadkari, who was a key player in bringing the allies together, told Indian Express, "Our alliance partners and MLAs are going to meet the Governor. Signed letters establishing our majority will also be submitted to the Goa Governor."

The swearing-in ceremony was presided by Goa Governor Mridula Sinha.

"I don't know if I will be able to fill in the shoes of Manohar Parrikar, he was a very tall leader ...It is a very big responsibility that the party has given me. I will try my best to fulfil it. I am what I am today because of Manohar Parrikar," Pramod Sawant was quoted as saying by Economic Times.

A two-time MLA from Sanquelim constituency, Sawant is an Ayurvedic medical practitioner and his wife Sulakshana Sawant is the president of BJP Goa Mahila Morcha. She is also a chemistry teacher at Shri Shantadurga Higher Secondary School in Bicholim.

Sawant was a close confidant of Manohar Parrikar. During Parrikar's last days, he had asked Sawant to perform all state duties, including hoisting the flag on national days. He has the strong support of the RSS and this closeness, according to ET, is one of the reasons why MGP and GFP did not support him in the primary stages. He has been a member of the RSS since his childhood and was also a Yuva BJP leader during his adolescence.

Sawant's swearing-in came at a period of high drama after Parrikar's death with rumours floating around that two MGP MLAs had defected to BJP on Monday morning. However, after Sawant was sworn in, he clarified that there was no defection and that the BJP and the MGP were allies.

At 1.50 am on Tuesday, Sawant was sworn in along with 11 others to form a fully functioning Goa cabinet. However, with the death of Parikkar and Francis D'Souza and the resignation of two Congress lawmakers, the Goa Assembly population has dwindled to 36 MLAs.