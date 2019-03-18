Four-time Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar passed away on Sunday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. The 63-year-old was a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.
The Centre has announced national mourning on Monday and Parrikar will be accorded with a state funeral with military honours. The final rites will be conducted at 4 pm at Miramar beach. The Goa government has announced seven-day mourning. All the educational institutions will remain shut today and all the exams have been postponed.
Parrikar's body has been kept at the state BJP office in Panaji and will be taken to Kala Academy for public viewing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in Goa on Monday afternoon.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Assam CM S Sonowal to arrive shortly
The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Assam CM S Sonowal expected to arrive shortly at Kala Academy to pay homage to Manohar Parrikar.
BJP president Amit Shah and several ministers to arrive shortly
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah and Chief Minister's of several states are expected to arrive shortly at Kala Academy to pay their respects to the late CM.
Former Deputy CM Francis D'Souza's family offers prayers for Parrikar
Wife and daughter of the former Deputy Chief Minister Francis D'Souza, who recently passed away visited the BJP office and offered prays by the mortal remains of chief minister Manohar Parrikar.
Crowd gathers outside Kala Academy
A huge crowd has gathered outside Kala Academy to catch a glimpse of the deceased CM. Many of his supporters and well-wishers have been waiting outside the academy for nearly two hours.
Area near Dayanand Bandodkar memorial at Miramar being cleared for Parrikar's last rites
An area in Miramar, near to the memorial dedicated to Dayanand Bandodkar, Goa's first chief minister is being cleared currently to carry out the final rites of the Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
IIT Bombay will hold condolence meet on Monday evening to pay tribute to Parrikar
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will hold condolence meet on Monday at the institute's P C Saxena auditorium at 5 pm to pay tributes to Manohar Parrikar, who was an alumnus of the prestigious institution. He graduated in metallurgical engineering from IIT in 1978.
In its condolence message, IIT Bombay said that "He was the institute's distinguished alumnus and keenly involved with many initiatives at IIT Bombay. He was also deeply involved with the launch of IIT Goa."
The institute had felicitated him on 2014 Alumni Day, in recognition of his contribution to the development of the country
Bollywood mourns for Manohar Parrikar
Several Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh and Madhur Bhandarkar, expressed grief over the sad demise of Manohar Parrikar.
High Court of Bombay at Goa and District Courts to remain closed
The High Court of Bombay at Goa and District Courts in the state to remain closed on Monday in view of passing away of the Goan Chief Minister ManoharParrikar.
People gather at BJP office in Panaji to pay last respects to late Goa CM ManoharParrikar
Kala Academy setting arrangements for Parrikar's final procession
A Glass casket is being arranged at Kala Academy in Panaji to display the mortal remains of Parrikar.
The public will be allowed inside the premises only after his remains are brought to the academy from the BJP office. The casket was delivered to his residence in Dona Paula last night.
ISKCON temple devotees arrive to perform kirtan
Devotees from ISKCON temple, Goa arrive to perform kirtan for the late CM's funeral in Panaji.
PM Narendra Modi to leave for Goa shortly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leave for Goa shortly, to offer last respects to Manohar Parrikar who passed away on Sunday due to pancreatic cancer.
He will leave after holding the Union cabinet meeting, convened to condole the demise of Parrikar.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has arrived to pay his last respects
Mortal remains of Goa Chief Minister and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar brought to BJP office in Panaji.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has arrived to pay his last respects towards the late CM.
