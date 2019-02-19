The Rashtriya Swayma Sewak (RSS) economic wing - Swadeshi Jagran Manch - called China an indirect supporter of terrorist activities and urged the BJP led government at the Centre to immediately ban the Chinese social media app, Tik Tok, which has 200 million user base in India.

The demand comes in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, which led to the killing of 40 CRPF soldiers by the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). India has been repeatedly urging the United Nations to declare the chief of JeM, Masood Azhar a terrorist, which has been blocked by China over past few years.

The RSS wing while accusing China of being a facilitator of terrorism and shielding terrorists said that all the mobile, e-commerce apps and other telecom businesses with the neighbouring country should be immediately stopped, the Economic Times reported.

"China is benefitting hugely from its business transactions with India. At a time when data proliferation and leak is high, there is a probability of these Chinese apps posing a threat to our national security and introducing child pornography in our society. The Modi-led BJP government should intervene into this and ban the Chinese apps and mobiles in India," a statement from the RSS wing said.

It added that many Indian start-up businesses and firms are availing huge losses due to the competition from China-based firms.While referring to Chinese firms such as Huwaei and LTE, the RSS wing said that their inroads in 5G spectrum is also likely to pose a threat to India.

Although the Chinese government has condemned the Pulwama attack, it reportedly again blocked India's request to declare the JeM Chief, Masood Azhar as a terrorist citing that there is not enough evidence to prove the same.

Masood Azhar was released by the BJP led government in 1999 after an IC-814 aircraft with 178 passengers on board was hijacked and the demand was made to the the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to release Masood Azhar or else the passengers will be killed.

Masood Azhar was released by the Indian government and he went on to set up Jaish in Pakistan, which also formed its base in the Kashmir valley and has carried out devastating attacks on Indian security forces.