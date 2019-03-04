Ever since the India and Pakistan struck into each other's territories on February 26, the political parties are accusing each other of trying to win votes by leveraging the air strikes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself criticized all the opposition parties for catering to Pakistan's sentiments by questioning India's pre-emptive air strikes on the terror base camps in Pakistan.

Notably, Congress and other opposition leaders including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have sought explanations from the BJP led government over air strikes on February 27 especially when international media has been negating India's claims of any damage or casualties as a result of the attack.

Kapil Sibal: PM must speak on reports by int'l media that say hardly anyone died there (in airstrike in Balakot). I want to ask PM, 'Is int'l media in support of Pak?' When int'l media speaks against Pak,you feel elated.When they ask questions,it's asking because it supports Pak? pic.twitter.com/S4zLgQKeHa — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2019

Recently, the BJP President of Delhi and senior leader, Manoj Tiwari attended a public rally in New Delhi on March 2 while wearing the Indian Army uniform, which led the opposition to launch an attack on the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Trinamool Congress MP and senior leader, Derek O brien called Manjoj Tiwari's act of wearing Army uniform as a a matter of shame.

Shameless. Shameless. Shameless. Manoj Tewari BJP MP and Delhi President wearing Armed Forces uniform and seeking votes. BJP-Modi-Shah insulting and politicising our jawans. And then giving lectures on patriotism. Low life — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) March 3, 2019

And senior BJP leaders including the Hon PM want to lecture the opposition about politicising the recent military action. Go figure! https://t.co/02Bx1R53IM — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 3, 2019

Pulwama Attack: Manoj Tiwari BJP MP was busy singing, dancing. Abhinandan abducted: Manoj Tiwari BJP MP was busy playing cricket. Today: Manjoj Tiwari BJP MP is busy seeking votes in the name of ARMY! pic.twitter.com/R2tEdN6GXT — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) March 3, 2019

Mnaoj Tiwari defended his camouflage attire by saying that his wearing militrary uniform is a token of love for the Army and soldiers.

"I wore the uniform simply because I was feeling proud of the armed forces and wanted to express the solidarity with our soldiers," Tiwari wrote on his Twitter after his act invited sharp criticism.

I wore simply because I felt proud of my Army.I am not in Indian army but i was expressing my feeling of solidarity.Why should it be treated like an insult?

I have the highest regard for our Army

By logic tomorrow If I wear a Nehru Jacket will it be an insult to Jawaharlal nehru? https://t.co/MqMXPEqxsu — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) March 3, 2019

Earlier, BJP's Karnataka President and Former Chief Minister BS Yedyurappa also invited criticism by saying that the IAF strikes on Pakistanby the Indian government will help BJP win 22 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He had also said that air strikes have created a wave of nationalism in favour of PM Modi and the youth of the country cannot wait to elect him as the Prime Minister again.

Yedyurappa's comments were even quoted by the Pakistan media and in the Pakistani parliament while attacking Narendra Modi's government for using air strikes as a tool to win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.