yeddyurappa
The opposition in Karnataka has slammed the budget.Reuters

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa has said that the party is due for a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections and will garner 22 seats because of the airstrike conducted by the IAF in Pakistan.

The statement comes at a time when at least 21 opposition parties issued a statement and criticised the Narendra Modi government for resorting to "blatant politicisation over the dead bodies of soldiers who were martyred during the Pulwama terror attack". 

Yeddyurappa said that after the IAF attack on terror camps in Pakistan, the nationalism fever is high among the citizens of the country andparticularly the youth who are waiting to re-elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister.

Our Fight is for Kashmir not against the Kashmiris says Narendra Modi Close
Our Fight is for Kashmir not against the Kashmiri's says Narendra Modi

The former chief minister also said that the IAF attack has resulted in creating a strong wave in favour of PM Modi and there is no doubt that BJP will get a smooth majority in Lok Sabha.

"In Karnataka alone, we will get 22 seats," Yeddyurappa claimed.

Watch the video here :

Twitter lashes out at BS Yeddyurappa

Social media users showed no mercy on the former chief minister over resorting to politics at a time when the families of martyred soldiers are still mourning and a pilot is in Pakistan's captivity. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also called BS Yeddyurappa's statement as shameful.

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called Yeddyurappa as an anti-national.