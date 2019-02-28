Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa has said that the party is due for a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections and will garner 22 seats because of the airstrike conducted by the IAF in Pakistan.

The statement comes at a time when at least 21 opposition parties issued a statement and criticised the Narendra Modi government for resorting to "blatant politicisation over the dead bodies of soldiers who were martyred during the Pulwama terror attack".

Yeddyurappa said that after the IAF attack on terror camps in Pakistan, the nationalism fever is high among the citizens of the country andparticularly the youth who are waiting to re-elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister.

The former chief minister also said that the IAF attack has resulted in creating a strong wave in favour of PM Modi and there is no doubt that BJP will get a smooth majority in Lok Sabha.

"In Karnataka alone, we will get 22 seats," Yeddyurappa claimed.

Watch the video here :

Translation: The impact of this strike will help BJP win more than 22 loksabha seats in Karnataka: Yeddyurappa BJP counting votes on our soldier's blood. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/H9eNb5Kgx8 — Supariman™ (@SupariMan_) February 28, 2019

Twitter lashes out at BS Yeddyurappa

Social media users showed no mercy on the former chief minister over resorting to politics at a time when the families of martyred soldiers are still mourning and a pilot is in Pakistan's captivity. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also called BS Yeddyurappa's statement as shameful.

The entire nation is united in supporting the central govt&our armed forces to fight terrorism,while #Bjp leader @BSYBJP is busy calculating howmany extra LS seats the terror attack&Pak war can bring to his party. It's shameful to exploit our jawans' sacrifice for electoral gains — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) February 28, 2019

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called Yeddyurappa as an anti-national.

Shocking & disgusting to understand #BJPsPlot4Vote. It is unfortunate that @BJP4India is calculating electoral gains even before the dust has settled. No patriot shall derive such sadistic gains over soldiers' death, only a anti-nationalist can.

What will RSS say about this? pic.twitter.com/w6wAhAg6gv — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 28, 2019

Yeddyurappa, please stop it. This isn't your #OperationKamala resort politics. This statement clearly proves that the BJP is using our military's sacrifices for votes. https://t.co/wPwAed2NiT — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) February 27, 2019